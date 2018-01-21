'The Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons Says No Talks About the Series' Renewal Has Been Made Yet

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Rumors about "The Big Bang Theory" being axed after season 12 have been around for a while now. Recently, "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons reacted to the reports claiming that the show will no longer continue past season 12.

In the series, Parsons plays Sheldon Cooper alongside Kaley Cuoco (who plays Penny) and Johnny Galecki (who plays Leonard Hofstadter). All the three actors signed another three-year deal with CBS back in 2014 to continue portraying their characters until the 10th installment. Up until this day, however, the three of them still haven't renewed their contracts with the network, sparking rumors that the show would end soon.

Since reports about "The Big Bang Theory" ending soon surfaced, the CBS has not addressed any of the claims. Back in 2016, Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on the show, also revealed in an interview that his deal with CBS would only last until season 10 and that he had no idea if the show would continue after that installment. "To be completely honest, I know people are gonna want to know what happens after season 10. I don't know what's going to happen," he said.

When the show was picked up for two more seasons, some fans thought that there was still some hope for "The Big Bang Theory" to continue on. However, talks about the 12th season being the show's last have continued to make the rounds online.

Addressing the speculations, Parsons revealed at the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour that there's a possibility of the show ending soon. According to him, there were still not talks about the show's renewal after season 12, so fans speculating about the show's wrap might be right after all. "It's really getting into a very individual state of how does everybody feel, and whatever. And that includes the writers, who we've not had a major discussion with yet. There hasn't been a cast and producer discussion about the future of our show," he said.

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" should keep themselves posted for more updates on the show's status.