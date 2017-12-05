'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Liz Interrogates Red on Tom's Murder

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist"

Liz (Megan Boone) will need answers as to why her husband is no longer around in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

The midseason finale showed Liz waking up from a coma. She was unconscious for several months, and the first person she saw was her father. When Liz asked Red where Tom (Ryan Eggold) was, he saw no reason to lie. Tom was killed by Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne). The other man was also after the suitcase containing the skeleton that may or may not be Liz's mother, Katarina. Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp hinted that Liz has suspicions that Red had a hand in her husband's death.

"She feels that the devil is her father, and we'll see her go more toward a darker side. That comes naturally to her. She'll be wrestling with what is the right thing to do to move forward," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Eggold said that Liz would have nothing in mind but revenge. Tom was an important part of her life, and now that he is gone, so is her emotional anchor. According to Eggold, her husband was the one who made things bearable when her relationship with Red became too stifling. His absence will reportedly leave a gaping hole in Liz. Her thirst for revenge may lead her to a dark path, one that she may never return from.

Another storyline that viewers can look forward to is the shaky friendship between Red and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq). During the season's first half, Dembe was showing signs of betraying his old friend. He was against Red's decision to not tell his daughter the truth about the mysterious valise. Dembe may decide that it is for the best that he talks to Liz and share what he knows before more problems crop up.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.