'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Dembe to Betray Red for Liz

Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) may end up betraying his old friend Red (James Spader) in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

According to CarterMatt, one of the upcoming storylines to look forward to is Dembe's decision on whether to go behind Red's back and tell Liz (Megan Boone) the truth or not. During the midseason finale, her husband Tom (Ryan Eggold) was killed by Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne). The man was revealed to be after the same mysterious suitcase that Tom stole from Red. When Red and Dembe got to Tom to help him, it was already too late.

Liz was likewise tortured by Ian and had been in coma for many months. When she came around, Red had to tell her the traumatic news that her husband was dead. Dembe urged Red to reveal everything to Liz, but the latter did not want to. He still has no plans to explain to his daughter why he has a skeleton hidden inside a valise. Dembe may be thinking of disregarding Red's orders and share the truth to Liz in the hopes that it will help her move on with her life.

In an interview with TV Insider, Eggold explained the impact of his character's demise to Liz's peace of mind. He hinted that Liz would struggle a lot in accepting that her husband is gone. Tom left a hole in her that would be impossible to fill. Her pain may even derail her good relationship with Red.

"Tom was one of the few things really grounding her; he provided an emotional anchor. Without that, with the volatility of her job and her relationship with Red, that hole will have to be filled in some way. And it might be filled with the wrong things," Eggold said.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.