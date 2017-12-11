'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Mystery Bones' Identity to be Revealed Soon

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist."

The mystery on the identity of the skeleton in the coveted suitcase will soon be revealed in the second half of the current season of "The Blacklist."

According to executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, big answers are coming up with regards to the set of bones that confounds many viewers. It all started when Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) sent Tom (Ryan Eggold) on a secret mission to steal a suitcase from Red (James Spader). She wanted him to deliver the bag to Liz (Megan Boone), but before Mr. Kaplan could explain further, she was killed.

Tom soon found out the contents of the valise. He did not immediately give it to his wife as ordered. Instead, he sought for answers on why the bones are important to Red. He had an inkling that they belonged to Liz's mother, the Russian agent Katarina. During the midseason finale, it was revealed that a new player wanted to get his hands on the suitcase. Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne) went all out to secure the package, sending Liz to the hospital seriously injured and killing Tom.

Bokenkamp has promised that the mystery would be cleared up soon. There are also speculations that more of Katarina's backstory would be revealed in season 5B. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will see Liz asking Red for an explanation of why her husband died. Since she still has no idea about the existence of the skeleton, Liz is confused as to why Garvey wanted them dead.

Red will have to explain about the suitcase and the bones, but there is no guarantee he will tell her the truth. Liz is aware, though, that her father is a secretive man. She may be launching her own investigation to understand why Tom had to sacrifice his life for a bag. In doing so, she may begin to realize that Red has been the enemy all along.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.