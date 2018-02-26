Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

This week on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets upset over Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle), while Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) give Bill (Don Diamont) big news.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 26 to March 2 reveal that Steffy will grow concerned about Liam and Hope becoming closer. Liam will pay Forrester Creations a visit in order to see Hope. Steffy will find out about Liam's visitation, which will make her worry that they might rekindle their romance.

Things started looking up for Steffy and Liam's marriage when he turned up for the ultrasound appointment. However, it does not seem like Liam is ready to forgive his wife for sleeping with his father. Liam will agree to co-parent their child together, but that does not mean they will get back together and be one happy family.

Of course, this does not immediately mean Liam will reignite his relationship with Hope. Spoilers state that his intentions for visiting Hope at Forrester Creations are pure, simply wanting to repay her for her support. But, Steffy will not see it that way.

Wyatt and Katie, on the other hand, will struggle to tell Bill about their engagement. They are happy that they are back together, but informing Bill will be a challenge.

The couple will resolve to give Bill the big news together. However, Bill's reaction will be far worse than they had expected. He does not want his ex-wife to marry his son, so he will not give them his support. Wyatt will defy his father with some backing from Katie. They love each other, and they want to get married.

Bill will reply with an ultimatum, though, which should really shake things up. If they do not break up, he will sue for custody of Will (Zane Achor).

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.