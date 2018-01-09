'The Crown' Season 3 Cast News: Helena Bonham Carter in Talks to Play Princess Margaret

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Actress Helena Bonham-Carter arrives for the Gala screening of the film "Suffragette"

"The Crown" may have a new Princess Margaret.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix is apparently approaching a deal to sign Helena Bonham Carter to take over the role brought to life by Vanessa Kirby for the first two seasons of the streaming giant's original series. However, no confirmation has officially been made.

As fans may know by now, "The Crown" is doing a casting overhaul, replacing its younger actors with older ones to continue playing their respective roles. This is due to the timeline of the upcoming third season, which is going to be set between 1957 and 1964.

So far, Netflix has only announced the recasting of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy portrayed the character for the past two seasons, with Olivia Colman set to take over the role come season 3. Carter was also rumored to be in contention for the part of Queen Elizabeth II. The older actors are expected to hold onto their roles for two seasons.

At the end of season 2, which was released in early December, Princess Margaret did not have a very good relationship with her sister. Kirby, for one, is unsure whether their bond will ever be fixed.

"I don't know if it will ever be the same, really," Kirby told The Hollywood Reporter, "because I think what happened when her father died and Elizabeth couldn't be there for her sister because she's busy with this job, a leader of a nation as well as [caring for] her children and her husband and everything she has to battle with, as well as to grieve for her father, I think Margaret felt very, very alone."

As for what is in store for Princess Margaret in season 3, Kirby is looking forward to all the emotion and drama that lies ahead. While she admits feeling jealous of the actress who gets to take on all of that, she is ultimately thankful and thrilled.

"I'm just so excited about whoever gets to do it because they've definitely got the coolest stuff coming up," she said. "Bring on the drama!"