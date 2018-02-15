'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Barry Discovers Secret Weapon in Fight with Devoe

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

Barry (Grant Gustin) may have found the key to defeat Devoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard) in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Subject 9," the synopsis reveals that the red speedster will meet a woman with interesting powers. He thinks that her abilities will help him in the fight against Devoe. The promo shows Barry and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) talking to a country singer. When the duo tells her that she is in grave danger, she just laughs. Barry patiently explains that someone powerful is after her and her powers. Apparently, the songstress can create potent sounds from her violin that can take down even Barry.

Barry and Ralph appear to have brought the woman in the headquarters to help her control her powers. There, she tries to make sense of what she and her violin can do. Ralph becomes completely enamored with her afterward. He informs her that he now likes country music because of her. Meanwhile, Devoe is once again on the move. After taking over Becky's body, he is now after those metahumans who were on the bus the last episode. Ralph will realize that the villain is also hunting him down. Knowing his life is at stake, he will make a run for it.

Last episode, viewers of the series finally breathed a sigh of relief when Barry was released from prison. Help came when Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) was at her wit's end, trying to come up with solid evidence to prove that her client was innocent. She promised the court that she would be presenting proofs soon, but she lied. Ralph then had a brilliant idea. Previously, he realized that if he focused enough, he could turn into any form he wanted. To save Barry, he transformed into the original Devoe. As Devoe, he appeared in court and said that he did not die and that everything was a huge misunderstanding.

"The Flash" season 4 episode 14 will air Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.