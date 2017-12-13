'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Jesus Gets Another Chance to Make Things Right

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5.

Jesus (Noah Centineo) will do his best to get back in shape with the help of his loved ones in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

The promo released the midseason premiere shows the Foster child being comforted by his parents, Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum). They are assuring Jesus that they will always be with him, every step of the way, in his recovery. Fans of the series will remember the trials he has experienced in the first half of the season. Because of his condition, he started to push away the people that mattered to him, including his girlfriend Emma (Amanda Leighton).

Jesus became jealous of Emma's relationship with Brandon (David Lambert) and accused his brother of betraying him. The teaser shows, though, that Jesus is finally ready to face his insecurities and win Emma back. In the clip, the two are shown kissing passionately. Jesus' family can only hope that he will not regress from there, that he will be the same boy who loves life before he became sick.

Meanwhile, the rest of the promo shows what is going on with the other Foster kids. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is shown leading a youth rally. "Matiana" shippers also have reasons to swoon after seeing her smile sweetly at Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) when they see each other at school. There are speculations, though, that it may not be the right time for their love. Elsewhere, AJ (Tom Williamson) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) will have a moment when they speak about her relationship with Aaron (Elliot Fletcher).

When AJ asks his ex-girlfriend what is happening between her and Aaron, Callie replies that they always fight. She says that they squabble because of AJ, that it has always been him who frustrates Aaron. Speculations indicate that season 5B will feature a messy love triangle among the teens. Even if Callie loves Aaron, she cannot deal with his constant jealousy.

"The Fosters" season 5 is going to return on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.