'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Mariana Wants Mat Back

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5.

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) may get back together in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the chances of a reunion between Mariana and her ex-boyfriend are high. In the trailer recently released for season 5B, viewers can catch a glimpse of the Foster teen smiling sweetly after seeing Mat in the school corridor.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson teased that it is time for Mariana to fall in love again. According to her, the teen has been single for far too long after the traumatic experience she had with Nick (Louis Hunter). During the last finale, Mariana was seen dancing with Mat during the prom.

"Definitely. They sort of a little rekindled at the prom... We realize it's been 18 episodes or so since Mariana had a boyfriend. And Mariana is going to find herself in a situation of when it rains, it pours, and she's going to have multiple suitors," the EP teased.

Mat and Mariana may not be the only couple to give their love a chance in the upcoming second half of the installment. The trailer also shows AJ (Tom Williamson) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) being a bit too close for comfort.

Previously, the two decided to help an undocumented college. The ICE was supposed to capture Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) before Callie and AJ hid her inside a church. In the clip, AJ confesses that Callie will always be the only one for him. This revelation may put her relationship with Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) in jeopardy.

Aaron has always been wary of AJ's motives for staying friends with Callie. They have fought a number of times, with her explaining that she is over her ex-boyfriend. Before Aaron and Callie got together, she was in a serious relationship with AJ. Her preoccupation with helping fellow foster kids pushed him to break up with her. Since then, she has been with Aaron.

"The Fosters" season 5 is going to return on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.