'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Callie Go to Jail Because of Ximena?

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5

Callie (Maia Mitchell) may still end up in trouble for aiding an illegal immigrant in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

Executive producer Bradley Bredeweg has explained to Entertainment Weekly that there is a huge possibility that Callie's plan to protect Ximena (Lisseth Chavez), the undocumented college student she befriended, would backfire.

During the midseason finale, she aided the other teen so that she would not be found by the ICE agents. They hid inside the church, where Callie roped in AJ (Tom Williamson) to ensure that Ximena would remain safe.

According to Bredeweg, Callie's behavior was not surprising. Because of her experience with the system, she has promised herself that she would make a difference, especially in the field of social work. Although Ximena is a strong woman who can defend herself, Callie's protective instincts still kicked in when she learned about the former's situation.

The EP teased that it would probably take a while before Ximena could get out of the church. Callie will do her best to assist her. This may put a strain on her friendship with AJ, who is not as committed as she is in helping the other student.

"Ximena doesn't need saving, but she needed someone to help her through this, and Callie is just a natural for these circumstances. ... And when she sees that Ximena's life is in jeopardy, she's going to step in and try to help her. It feels very different than what we did last season (with Callie attempting to save Diamond from a pimp) — it feels like a natural progression... It's a different kind of peril," the EP explained.

Season 5 is going to return next year in January. According to reports, Freeform will air the midseason premiere on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST.