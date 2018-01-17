'The Gifted' Season 2 News: Effects Of Division Within The Mutant Underground To Be Seen Next Season

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX Promo image for 'The Gifted' on Fox

The mutants will go through a lot of changes when "The Gifted" returns for season 2.

In the first season finale, the members of the Mutant Underground found themselves divided after Polaris (Emma Dumont) chose to follow the advice of the Frosts (Emma Dumont) to take down the airplane where Senator Matthew Montez (David Norona) and other non-mutants were on board. Polaris was joined by Sage (Hayley Lovitt), Fade (Jeff Daniel Phillips), and Andy (Percy Hynes) in the new group called Hellfire Club. The headquarters of the Mutant Underground was also destroyed as well.

Due to the events at the series finale, fans of the superhero series could expect that the aftermath of the death of the senator and several other innocent lives at the plane crash as well as the destruction of the Mutant Underground headquarters will be discussed in the show's sophomore season.

In an interview with IGN, showrunner Matt Nix revealed that the mutants who tried to live anonymously in the society will be visible in public when the show comes back for season 2. "Mutants interacting with humans in everyday circumstances, rather than just mutants in a mutant headquarters interacting with mutants," Nix stated.

Nix also mentioned in a separate interview with TVLine that Senator Montez's death will bring a lot of problems for the mutants next season. "Mutants killing a United States senator is a huge deal, and killing the lead scientist at Trask Industries brings its own host of problems," the showrunner stated. "Going into next season they've created a whole new situation with regards to public opinion and politics, and they're going to have to find a new way of living in this world."

The showrunner also stated that the upcoming season of "The Gifted" will also explore further into the Hellfire Club, and how it can affect the existence of mutants in the society.

While Fox has yet to announce the release date for "The Gifted" season 2, the network released a short teaser to reveal that the mutant resistance will be united again sometime soon.