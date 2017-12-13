'The Good Fight' Season 2 Premiere Date News: 'The Good Wife' Spin-off Series to Return in March

Facebook/thegoodfightcbs Promotional image for 'The Good Fight'

CBS All Access has revealed the premiere date for the second season of "The Good Fight."

According to Deadline, the spin-off series to "The Good Wife" is exclusively available on CBS' digital service and will premiere in March. Fans can catch new episodes of the second season every Sunday.

Season 2 will find the murder rate in Chicago, Illinois, going up. The law firm of Reddick Boseman & Kolstad will be the victim of a psychological assault when a client at a different firm murders his lawyer due to high fees. The firm will start to suspect its own clients following a murder perpetrated by a copycat.

Of course, Diane (Christine Baranski), Lucca (Cush Jumbo), and Maia (Rose Leslie) will also have their own problems to deal with. Diane will be in a power struggle with a new partner at the firm, while Lucca will find herself being pulled back into Colin's (Justin Bartha) circle. Finally, Maia will learn that what does not kill her will make her stronger, with her going to trial for the mistakes of her parents.

It can be recalled that season 1 concluded with Maia getting arrested because of the crimes committed by her father. It will certainly be tough to bounce back and establish a career in law with an arrest on her record.

Elsewhere, in August earlier this year, it was reported that Erica Tazel will not be reprising her role as Barbara Kolstad in a series regular capacity. She may still appear in future episodes, but fans should get used to not seeing her around all the time.

Two recurring cast members from season 1, on the other hand, have been promoted to series regulars. Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi will be appearing a lot more as their characters Julius Cain and Jay Dispersia, respectively. Additionally, Audra McDonald will be reprising her role as Liz Lawrence from "The Good Wife."

The 13-episode second season of "The Good Fight" will premiere on March 4 on CBS All Access.