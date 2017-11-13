'The Incredibles 2' Trailer Premiere: Teaser Unveils During Pixar's 'Coco' Screening

The first glimpse to "The Incredibles 2" will finally be unveiled. Reports revealed that the film's first teaser could debut during the theater opening of Disney and Pixar's latest animated flick "Coco."

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles "The Incredibles 2" featuring the Parr family will be in theaters in June 2018.

Speculations that "The Incredibles 2" trailer will be released soon arose from the Ontario Film Authority's recent classification. It cited reviewing the film for a running time of one minute only, which suggested the usual length of a teaser.

"Coco" hits U.S. theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 22. "The Incredibles 2" won't be out until June 14, 2018. Hence, the teaser's release comes at the right timing to drum up more interest for the upcoming sequel.

Pixar earlier released some footage from "The Incredibles 2" during Disney's annual D23 conference over the summer. It showed Jack-Jack's abilities as a superhero.

The family did not know what their baby can do in the first film released in 2004. Director Brad Bird, however, revealed that not much has changed since the timeline of "The Incredibles 2" comes minutes after the end of the first movie.

"The audience know that he has superpowers," Bird said. "But the family is unaware. We're having fun with that in the film."

"The Incredibles 2" will still involve a family story but instead of Bob/Mr. Incredible taking the center stage, the sequel will zero in on mom Helen/Elastigirl. She will save the world this time while Bob takes charge at home.

Bird also hinted that the sequel will introduce a few new characters as the movie expands. Craig T. Nelson (Bob), Holly Hunter (Helen), Sarah Mount (Violet) and Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius/Frozone) returned to voice their characters for the sequel. Huck Milner (Dash) took voicing the pre-teen son from Spencer Fox, who's now an adult.

Meanwhile, Pixar's "Coco" is a story about a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who wants to become a singer like his idol. His family, however, has banned music for as long as he can remember. Miguel finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead after a mysterious event and he learns the real story behind why his ancestors stopped loving music.

Catch "Coco" in theaters on Nov. 22 and get a first peek at "The Incredibles 2" teaser.