'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Chandler Ready to Get Married Again?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) may be thinking of bringing his relationship with Sasha (Bridget Regan) to the next level in the next season of "The Last Ship."

Fans of the series are curious to learn if there will be progress in the love connection between Chandler and his girlfriend. He and Sasha have been together for a while now and have faced quite a few hurdles together. Chandler has mourned his wife's death for years. Darien (Tracy Middendorf) expired due to the Red Flu in season 1, leaving him and their two children grieving. Since he met Sasha, he has been happy and content. It is only a matter of time until the kids, Sam (Aidan Sussman) and Ashley (Grace Kaufman), accept her as their second mom.

In a July interview last year, Dane spoke about his character and Sasha's connection. According to him, the intelligence officer is someone Chandler is comfortable with. They have known each other even before he got married. Darien's death had a huge effect on the captain, but she has been gone for a while now. If anything, Chandler is more than ready to move on. With the world now recovering from the recent epidemic, Red Rust, he may have time to reflect on his relationship. Perhaps, he may be planning to propose to Sasha.

"I think it's time for Chandler to move on. He's been mourning his wife for an appropriate amount of time. Sasha's somebody that's been in his life prior to that relationship and is a familiarity to him," Dane said.

Meanwhile, the new installment is expected to show how humanity is faring after the plague. It has been revealed that the storyline would no longer dwell on the rehabilitation period after the Red Rust. The trailer released shows the people's lives slowly returning to normal. Boats are starting to sail at seas again. In the clip, the crew of the USS Nathan James are shown welcoming fellow seafarers.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.