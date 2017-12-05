'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Crew Gets New Allies at Sea

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

The USS Nathan James will finally have some friendly company at sea in the next season of "The Last Ship."

The trailer for the new installment shows the crew of the Navy destroyer welcoming other boats as they patrol the ocean. Since the apocalypse era started, very few ships have sailed the seas. When the Nathan James encountered some, they were mostly enemy vessels. In the clip, a Navy officer is happy conversing with someone over the radio. This progress is proof that the world is finally recovering from the double outbreaks that left humanity reeling.

Last season, Chandler and the others worked hard to eliminate the Rest Rust, a plague that almost wiped out the world food source. Bridget Regan, who plays Sasha in the series, revealed in October that the new storyline would no longer feature the rehabilitation period following the Red Rust's debilitating effect. According to Regan, the premiere would instead introduce the new threat that the Navy would face.

"In Season 5 we again jump ahead quite a lot in time, as we did for Season 4, which I liked. It shows that the writers are only showing you the really exciting stuff that's happening in that world. The actual nuts and bolts of spreading the new healthy crop, feeding people...[We] skip ahead past that until we come up against our next big challenge," Regan told TVLine.

Based on the promo, the Americans will be battling with a Latino mobster who has big dreams of taking over the world. He has created an army of loyal followers who will follow him to death. The padrone will make his presence known by targeting an American satellite. After the cyber attack, he will send fighter jets and cause mayhem in an important public event.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.