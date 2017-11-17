'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: Player Walks Back and Forth to Cover Every Inch of the Game World

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has a massive world made up of steep peaks, deep valleys and caves, so it's no easy feat to cover every square of the game map. A player managed to do just that, in a quest to find every Korok seed in the world.

It's an impressive stunt, especially as Reddit user J-Ro skipped online guides to devise his own way of covering every square foot of the world map of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." The result is a screenshot of the game world overlaid with a mesh of lines, each representing a route that J-Ro took to cover the map row by painstaking row.

Zelda/Nintendo A huge fan of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" took the time to walkthrough the entire in-game world to cover every spot.

This player went through all this just to find, for himself, without consulting one of many guides already posted throughout the internet, all 900 Korok Seeds that are supposed to be scattered throughout the realm.

Games Radar did note that referring to an online guide would be much faster, of course, but J-Ro's method is "supremely satisfying just to look at."

The resulting screencap is nothing short of amazing as a proof of how J-Ro diligently paced back and forth over the entire world of Hyrule. To make sure that Link does not go over a spot more than once, whenever possible, the user used stamps to mark off the start and end of each row with a glowing pin.

The resulting map was also a result of hard work, with the user stitching together the route using Photoshop to document the whole journey. The whole feat added a few hundred hours to J-Ro's already completed playthrough, as the player racked up more than 360 hours in the game to do everything.

At the end of it all, J-Ro found 896 of the seeds, and had to finally resort to an online guide to root out the remaining four; just a testament to how Nintendo tucked away some of them in the most ingenious hiding places.