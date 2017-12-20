'The Office' Revival in the Works at NBC Featuring Old and New Cast Members

Facebook/theofficenbc Promotional image for 'The Office'

"The Office" may be returning to television screens.

According to TVLine, NBC is reportedly looking into reviving "The Office," the workplace comedy series that originally ran from 2005 to 2013. The show itself was an adaptation of a British comedy series of the same name that aired on BBC.

The revival would still be set at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional company Dunder Mifflin. It is currently unknown if any original cast members are slated to return, though the report stated that the revival would feature both new and old characters.

Unfortunately, Steve Carell will not be reprising his iconic role as Michael Scott, the branch's regional manager. "The Office" fans know that Michael left the company before the end of season 7 in order to move to Colorado with his fiancée, Holly (Amy Ryan). His job was then taken over by Andy (Ed Helms) before Dwight (Rainn Wilson) ultimately became regional manager towards the end of the series. It looks like neither Andy nor Dwight will be the regional manager, though, as the publication reported that the revival is looking for a new boss.

Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin throughout the show's original run, mentioned NBC on Twitter. It appears that neither she nor cast member Creed Bratton knew about the revival. Kinsey previously expressed an interest in reprising her role, though.

It remains to be seen how much of the old cast NBC will be able to reel in for the revival. After all, a lot of them have moved on with their careers. But, there are some who would return to the show in a heartbeat if given the chance. John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played husband-and-wife Jim and Pam, are open to reprising their roles. Helms and Wilson have also said they would like to return.

With revivals and reboots a current trend in the industry, and the success of NBC's revival of "Will & Grace," it does not come as much of a surprise that they would target "The Office" next.

NBC is looking to revive "The Office" for the 2018-2019 season.