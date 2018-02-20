Bravo The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 1 star Camille Grammer

Camille Grammer might find herself back in the middle of all the drama in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In last week's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," franchise host Andy Cohen asked the former housewife if she is willing to come back in the show in a full-time capacity since she recently joined the ladies during their trip in Las Vegas in season 8. She replied that the decision is up to him and the other producers of the franchise. However, she admitted that she had thought about the possibility over the years.

Cohen mentioned that they have been talking about getting her back in the show for some time, but there were several incidences in her life that were keeping her from returning. He also reminded her that there are a lot of factors that she should consider if she really wants to rejoin the show.

"Do you feel more untethered, and do you feel more comfortable with the idea of saying something that not everyone might agree with?" the franchise host stated. "Do you feel like you have the tools now where you could come back, speak your mind and not feel scared about getting ambushed on social media?"

The 49-year-old TV personality answered him that she is getting a lot better in dealing with the reactions that were posted on social media but the negative comments are still difficult to ignore.

When a caller asked her who among her co-stars from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 1 she misses the most, Grammer stated: "I miss Adrienne [Maloof]. I miss most of the first season cast, honestly. I thought they were amazing. Brandi [Glanville] was harsh. I like Brandi. I think she brought a lot. She's a lighting rod, but you never knew what was gonna come out. She took it too far."

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 will feature the ladies' New York Fashion Week adventures, while Lisa Vanderpump will reportedly be affected and hurt after learning that some of the co-stars are talking behind her back.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 will be aired on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 p.m. EST.