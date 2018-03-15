'The Sims 5' Update: Rumors Say to Expect a 2020 Release

EA Create a simulated life in EA's "The Sims" franchise

It has been about four years since EA released a new "Sims" game (or just a few months for console players out there), and fans are starting to wonder when they will be able to get a new iteration of the life simulator series. Unfortunately, it looks like "The Sims" may be pretty low on EA's list of priorities as rumor has it that a new game is not expected to come out until at least 2020.

Reports are starting to say that, while EA may have the resources to develop and release a new entry by 2019, they may wait to postpone it to 2020. Other sources share the same idea, reporting that the poor reception and general performance of "The Sims 4" may cause EA to step back and make sure that whatever they release next lives up to expectations and standards.

But while "The Sims 5" may still be a bit of a pipe dream, EA is still going strong in making sure that "The Sims 4" still gets content on a regular basis.

EA recently announced that they are doing a joint promotion with Square Enix to promote the release of "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" on Origin. While those that own the latest "Final Fantasy" will have access to a special Plumbob accessory and Llama Suit outfit, "Sims 4" players will gain the ability to don the outfit of Noctis Lucis Caelum, the protagonist of Square Enix's latest game.

"Sims 4" players will be able to download the outfit and add it to their in-game wardrobe. It comes in a variety of colors and is sure to provide a stylish alternative whenever their Sim feels like wearing something unique.

EA has also recently revealed My First Pet Stuff, the latest expansion pack for "The Sims 4." With this expansion, those that own Cats & Dogs will have access to a bunch of new outfits and items specifically designed to help players bond with their virtual pets.

"The Sims 4" is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.