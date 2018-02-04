'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers, Cast News: Is Another Major Character Biting the Dust?

AMC A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8

Fans might have to mourn another major character by the end of "The Walking Dead" season 8.

According to Deadline, Lauren Cohan, who plays the role of Maggie in the zombie drama, has received numerous pilot offers for the 2018 broadcast — and the actress is exploring them, going so far as to take pilot meetings.

Cohan's contract for "The Walking Dead" ends after season 8, which frees her up to take part in a new show. This would mean leaving the role of Maggie, who she portrayed since the show's second season.

It started as a recurring gig, but she was promoted to series regular in the season that followed. Now, Maggie has become a fan-favorite, and a lot of viewers are bound to be devastated to see her go.

While the source material by Robert Kirkman no longer gives characters the protection from death's scythe seeing how things will turn out for Carl (Chandler Riggs) when "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns, Maggie remains significant in the show's current arc.

In the source material, Maggie is still alive. With her situation on the show, she is being built up to be the leader of the Hilltop well beyond Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reign just like in the comics. Add to that the fact that Maggie is pregnant; that alone has TV Guide believing that her character is the future of the show and that it will be best for AMC to keep her around.

However, if Cohan chooses to accept the pilot offers, her journey in "The Walking Dead" season 8 will be cut short. Parity issues do not help either. Deadline reports that Cohan once sought parity with co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, who are paid so much more than the female cast members.

While the issue was brought up, it was not meant to be an ultimatum about Cohan staying on the show since she joined "The Walking Dead" a season later than Lincoln and Reedus, and they appear in more scenes.

Cohan rejected a modest salary increase that AMC offered for a long-term contract with her though, and the network is yet to follow up with a new deal or any negotiations. At the moment, however, the actress has not shown any indication that she is leaving "The Walking Dead," which was renewed for season 9 last month.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC with episode 9, "Honor."