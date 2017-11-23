'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Is This Gruesome Rumor True?

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 6, "The King, the Widow, and Rick."

There are rumors going around that a major character death will take place in the midseason finale of "The Walking Dead" season 8 and the next episode hints that the zombie drama might be going that direction.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains potential plot spoilers for the series. To avoid the discussion, go straight after the second image]

The sneak peek for "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 6, "The King, the Widow, and Rick," shows Carl (Chandler Riggs) in another run-in with the mysterious man he meets in the premiere.

While they are in the midst of war against Saviors, Carl chose to see the good in the man and is convinced that he really is in need of help. This could lead him to his ultimate downfall though. As Rick warned him, he might end up being a spy for the Saviors.

Surely, "The Walking Dead" season 8 is getting at something here and the idea is whether or not this man has to be trusted so fans can expect a satisfying end to this storyline, which may or may not end in Carl lifeless.

Previous reports suggest that Carl will meet his end in "The Walking Dead" season 8 finale during an epic battle scene between Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) army in Alexandria.

Things are expected to get bloody especially since the Junkyard People led by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) are expected to be involved now that Rick has come to them by the end of the previous episode. Carl is expected to take part in the battle but there are no specific details yet on how he dies and who is responsible.

Either way, Carl is bound to get himself into some trouble seeing that he has been going out on his own. Whether he will meet his doom in by the end of the first half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 or not, remains to be seen at this time.

(Photo: AMC) Another promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 6, "The King, the Widow, and Rick."

The title of the next episode hints that the Saviors are focusing on pushing through the plan now that Negan is back with an assist from the now-sick Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

His goal is to get Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Ezekiel (Khary Python) and Rick. He intends to kill them slowly in front of everyone so that the others will have no choice but to follow him. After all, he says that he only kills when needed and that "people are a resource."

Meanwhile, it almost looks as if Rick will finally win the Junkyard People over in "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 6 although his group itself is falling apart from the inside with the Hilltop divided on what to do with some of the Saviors who surrendered.

Clearly, these people cannot be trusted. In the promo for the upcoming "The Walking Dead" episode, one of them can be seen trying to cut the rope his hands are tied in. Unless Maggie and company are confident that they can hold them down, they are a serious threat to them.

This issue is made all the more pressing after The Kingdom's bloody defeat and Ezekiel reduced to the shell of the royalty he once was following the death of Shiva.

"The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 6, "The King, the Widow, and Rick," airs Sunday, Nov. 26, on AMC.