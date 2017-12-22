'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X Update Adds 60 FPS Support

"The Witcher 3" players who have an Xbox One X can now enjoy what was usually the exclusive feature reserved for players on the PC. The game's latest update now runs "The Witcher 3" at a crisp 60 frames per second on Microsoft's newest console.

A new patch from game developer CD Projekt Red has brought "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" on the Xbox One X to the level of animation previously reserved for PC players. The new update, which weighs in at about 550 MB, brings a set of new options to "Witcher" fans on Microsoft's latest console.

CD Projekt Red "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" for the Xbox One have framerate improvements as well as visual upgrades.

The patch, which also bumps the game up to version 1.6, now offers two additional options to "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" display settings menu, as Polygon notes. One of them, called 4K Mode, claims to deliver "stable 30 fps gameplay" while at the same time running the game at native 4K resolution, with the appropriate texture detail and graphics enhancements.

The other option is called Performance Mode, and it offers an interesting trade-off for players. While the game dynamically adjusts the resolution between the usual 1080p HD and 4K resolution, "The Witcher 3" in this mode will run at up to 60 frames per second while int his mode.

The version 1.60 update for the game also adds HDR support, which will drastically improve lighting and shadows for TV screens that are HDR capable. The patch also adds enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion, texture filtering and higher resolution textures to support the new 4K resolution modes, according to Kotaku.

It's the same technique that's been used earlier by other games in their Xbox One X enhancement updates, like what Bethesda did with "Fallout 4." In "The Witcher 3," however, CD Projekt Red has succeeded in making the momentary dips into the lower 1080p resolution hardly noticeable.

An update for the PlayStation 4 Pro for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" is also coming soon, and could offer a similar upgrade.