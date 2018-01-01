'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea Loses Christian; Sharon and Abby Have a Slap Fight

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

This week on "The Young and the Restless," Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) loses Christian (Jude and Ozy McGuigen) while at the gym.

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 1 state that Chelsea will take Christian and Connor (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois) to the athletic club. However, something will catch her eye that will draw it away from the boys. Before she knows it, Christian is gone. She will not think much of it at first since kids are always wandering off somewhere. But, when she is unable to find him anywhere, even after calling out his name, she will begin to worry. Even with the help of the club's staff, Christian will not be found.

Chelsea will tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Christian has gone missing, and the father will not be happy about it. In fact, he will immediately give her an earful. He will become worried that his son has been kidnapped, and he will naturally get mad at Chelsea for not keeping an eye on Christian.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) will confront Abby (Melissa Ordway) about her relationship with Scott (Daniel Hall). Nick will have already filled her in on Scott's affair. And, while Sharon will be in disbelief at first, she will soon realize the truth.

Sharon will give Abby a slap for betraying her trust, and Abby will return the gesture right back. Sharon will have Abby's name on her list, but she will also have a target set on Scott. She will ask her beau about his cheating point-blank, and it looks like she will not like his answer, as spoilers tease that she will pour something over Scott's head.

Fans can also look forward to some new characters, as well as an old one, making appearances this week. Michael Masini will give life to Tony Kingsman, who will share scenes with Eileen Davidson. Dee Freeman and Charlene Rose will also guest star as the athletic club's manager and Bridgette, respectively. Finally, Max Shippee will reprise his role as Graham Bloodworth.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.