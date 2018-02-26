'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers For The Week: Nicks Finds Out The Truth From Sharon

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

This week on "The Young and the Restless," Sharon (Sharon Case) tells Nick the truth.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 26 to March 2 reveal that Nick will find out that he is not really the true father of Christian (Jude and Ozzy McGuigan), thanks to Sharon. It can be recalled that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was able to run away with her crimes. And, while Nick will try to be strong for his supposed son, he will be tested even more.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will attempt to comfort Nick. He has been through a lot, and she will realize that the last thing he needs right now is to be devastated by the truth about Christian. She will ask Sharon to keep her lips sealed, but it does not look like she will agree to it.

Sharon already tried to tell Nick the truth, but it seems that she will succeed this time around. She does not want to lie to Nick, and she will feel like he deserves to know that he is not Christian's real father. Phyllis, however, will disagree. She will contend that it does not really matter since Nick is already acting like Christian's real father.

While Phyllis and Sharon argue about Christian, Nick will walk into the room. And, while he will initially think that it is nothing, Phyllis will say something that will make him wonder.

But, it looks like he does not need to wonder any longer. Sharon will tell Nick the truth this week. Of course, Nick will want some proof, so he will take matters into his own hands. He will order a DNA test to see whether Sharon is lying or not.

Fans already know that Sharon is telling the truth, but Nick will not be prepared for it. The discovery will leave him in shock, though it will push him closer to Sharon.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.