Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see the return of Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 20, episode of the soap opera reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will continue her plan with the help of Sharon (Sharon Case). But, the two ladies will need another hand when it comes to getting Christian's (Jude and Ozzy McGuigan) medical records. As a result, they will turn to Kevin, who is back in Genoa City, for assistance.

Of course, Kevin may not be entirely onboard with the plan unless he knows why. There is some belief that Phyllis and Sharon may have to tell Kevin the secret for him to help them hack into the system. Whatever transpires in between, Kevin will ultimately help Phyllis will her request.

It remains to be seen whether Phyllis will spill the beans to Kevin. Telling another person of the secret is definitely not wise, especially since word could spread and eventually lead back to Nick (Joshua Morrow), who will not be happy about it.

Elsewhere, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will find himself in a difficult situation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Spoilers indicate that Victoria will be furious with J.T., so it looks like their relationship will become unstable.

Apart from that, J.T. is also now Newman Enterprises' head of security, which could spell trouble soon enough. It is expected that the story will eventually unfold with J.T. informing Paul (Doug Davidson) that his covert position with the Newmans is where Paul wants him to be.

Victoria, on the other hand, will find that her plan could be going awry. It is unknown whether J.T. will learn of her scheme against Ashley (Eileen Davidson), though speculations are rife that he will have something to do with the plan going off the rails. If that is not it, then it is possible that J.T. could find out the truth about Victor having a hand in Adam's murder.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.