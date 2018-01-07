Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The reconstructed frame of Nate Saint's plane used in Operation Auca and other missionary work in Ecuador in the 1950s. Currently on display at the headquarters of the Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Jan. 7-13, in church history. They include the Council of Trent, the death of the first female Quaker preacher, and a famous twentieth century martyrdom.