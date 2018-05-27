This Week in Christian History: Joan of Arc, Trinity Broadcasting, Genesis Flood Book

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Trinity Broadcasting Network) Jan Crouch is the co-founder of Trinity Broadcasting Network Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, May 27 to June 2, in Church history. They include the launching of Trinity Broadcasting Network, the release of a major creationist apologetics book, and the execution of Joan of Arc.

Trinity Broadcasting Network Launched - May 28, 1973 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/TBN) Trinity Broadcasting Network founders Paul and Jan Crouch are seen in this undated photo shared publicly online by the network. This week marks the anniversary of when Trinity Broadcasting Network was launched by evangelical preaching couple Paul and Jan Crouch. Beginning with a single station in Southern California that operated a few hours a day, TBN eventually grew to become the largest Christian television station in the world. In addition to its flagship station, TBN also created the Hillsong Channel, the kid-centered channel called SMILE, the Spanish-language Enlace, and TBN Salsa, which is also Latin themed though with English language programs. Over the years, TBN has been the subject of scandal, with allegations of financial misconduct surrounding the Crouch family, as well as concerns by many Christian leaders that TBN promotes the prosperity gospel.

Joan of Arc Burned at the Stake - May 30, 1431 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Hermann Anton Stilke [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons) German artist Hermann Anton Stilke's "Joan of Arc's Death at the Stake." This week marks the anniversary of when famed female French soldier and Catholic saint Joan of Arc was burned at the stake on the charge of heresy. She was 19. A peasant girl born in 1412, Joan claimed that she heard the voices of saints telling her to take up arms on the side of France during the Hundred Years' War against English invaders. From 1429-1430, she amassed a series of victories against the English and their allies, before being captured by the Burgundians and then sold to the English. "Before the pyre was lit, she instructed a priest to hold high a crucifix for her to see and to shout out prayers loud enough to be heard above the roar of the flames," noted history.com.

'The Genesis Flood' Published - June 1, 1960 Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Youtube/Tom Lewis) Henry M. Morris, coauthor of the young earth creationist book "The Genesis Flood" and one of the founders of The Institute for Creation Research. This week marks the anniversary of the publication of the one of the most influential books on the debate of creationism versus evolutionism. Titled The Genesis Flood and authored by John C. Whitcomb and Henry M. Morris, the apologetic work seeks to argue in favor of a Young Earth Creationism perspective. "This seminal work defined the science and Bible debate in the 20th century," stated the Institute for Creation Research on the book's 50th anniversary. "If Genesis is true, then the Flood and its after-effects must explain most stratigraphic and fossil evidence. Drs. Morris and Whitcomb brought their scientific and theological expertise to bear on the question of the biblical account of a worldwide flood and how it aligns with earth's history written in the stones." Debate over The Genesis Flood has not ceased, as reviews on Goodreads show that readers continue to have varied opinions to the merits of the book.