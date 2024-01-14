Home Church & Ministries This week in Christian history: Puritans apologize for Salem witch trials, Reformation ally dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the Puritans holding a day of repentance over the Salem witch trials, the death of a Reformation ally, and the release of a papal edict denouncing conciliarism.

