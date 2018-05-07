This Week's Hottest Christian Songs on Billboard Charts

Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love" holds on to the top spot of Billboard's Christian Songs chart for the week of May 5, 2018. TobyMac is quickly closing in with "I Just Need U," though, and next week might see a new number one single in this category.

Youtube/Bethel Music Cory Asbury sings "Reckless Love."

Billboard ranks the songs they consider the most popular in the Christian songs category from three channels: radio airplay, sales and streaming numbers. Radio airplay and sales data are compiled by Nielsen Music while streaming activity is determined from data provided by online streaming platforms.

#5. "So Will I (100 Billion X)" by Hillsong

Rounding out the top 5 is Hillsong UNITED's "So Will I (100 Billion X) which held on to its number 5 slot from the past week.

"So Will I" is also part of Hillsong's "THERE IS MORE" compilation of Live performances, which was released earlier this April 6. The single has been in promotion since before March.

#4. "Fear is A Liar" by Zach Williams

Zach Williams and his single "Fear Is A Liar" is still in the top five, retaining its number four spot from last week.

"Fear is a Liar" has been in circulation since January as the third single of Zach Williams' album, Chain Breaker. So far, it has peaked to number 4 on the Christian Songs category and was number 3 on US Christian Airplay charts according to Billboard.

#3. "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe

"I Can Only Imagine" drops down this week to number three after spending last week at second place in Billboard's Hottest Christian Songs.

Also known as "Imagine," this major label debut record for the Christian rock band MercyMe has been out since 2001. It was already out in 1999 as part of the group's independent album "The Worship Project," and its mainstream success has surprised even the band itself.

"I can Only Imagine" has also seen numerous recordings from other artists, including Susan Boyle, Tamela Mann and the Heritage Singers.

#2. "I Just Need U." by TobyMac

TobyMac's "I Just Need U" climbs up to number 2 last week, and looks poised to rise further up.

It's also the first new music from the seven-time Grammy award-winning artist in three years, as The Fish pointed out.

"It feels so great to be back in the studio again working passionately on songs that will hopefully meet people right where they are," TobyMac shared.

"I AM a born defector learning every day that the sweetest place and the only RIGHT place for me, is turning back and falling into the arms of a loving God," he added.

#1. "Reckless Love" by Cory Asbury

Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love" was first released on October last year, and by March this year, the song has climbed up to be his first number one single on the US Hot Christian Songs chart.

Asbury's inspiration for the song comes from the Parable of the Lost Sheep, as the singer explained in a behind-the-scenes interview earlier this January.

"His love leaves the ninety nine to find the one every time and to many practical adults that's a foolish concept. Well, what if He loses the ninety nine in finding the one, right? What if, finding that one lost sheep is and always will be supremely important?" he said.