Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Reveal Secrets to Long-Lasting Marriage Despite Their Hectic Schedule

Facebook/TimMcGraw Featured in the image is country singer Tim McGraw

It has been more than two decades since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill decided to spend their lives together, but power couple of the country music industry is still very much in love with each other.

The country music superstars, who celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in November 2017, are currently performing together on stage for their best-selling Soul2Soul 2018 World Tour that will run until July 24. Yet in spite of their very hectic schedule, the two continues to keep the fire burning in their relationship.

In an interview with People magazine, McGraw and Hill revealed the secrets to their long-lasting marriage.

McGraw said that he feels privileged to be able to do the things that he loves with his wife, while Hill said that she is still in awe every time she watches her husband perform.

The couple fell in love when Hill opened for McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, but McGraw reportedly said that getting married in October of the same year brought them on top of the country music industry.

They both acknowledge that a lot of things happened since they got married and raised a family. According to the couple, they still make date nights a priority despite their busy schedule.

"We just saw Springsteen on Broadway the other night in New York and it was the most incredible thing I've ever seen," McGraw stated. "Watching him and Patti together was magical," he added.

Hill, on the other hand, revealed that they still allow each other to have their own alone time even if they are always together. "We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms. We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves," the "This Kiss" singer said.

They also often make it a point to cherish the little things that they do for each other, and they spend time at home with their three daughters Gracie, 21, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 16.

In addition, the couple shared the most important tradition that they always do before their performance. "Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage," Hill stated, adding, "Always praying."