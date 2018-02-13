'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Rufus' Backstory to be Revealed

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Rufus' (Malcolm Barrett) life before he joined Team Time may be featured in the upcoming season of "Timeless."

According to CarterMatt, it is about time for the scientist's backstory to be revealed in the new installment. Viewers of the series know very little about Rufus' life before he started piloting the time machine. Speculations indicate that the new storyline may touch on his whereabouts before he became part of the Mason Industries. Of course, fans of his relationship with Jiya (Claudia Doumit) are looking forward to seeing what the show has in store for them. The last time the couple were seen, Rufus was trying his best to save his girlfriend. Soon after taking over the wheels of the vessel, Jiya started to exhibit weird symptoms.

Meanwhile, Rufus' steady presence will definitely be needed by his teammates, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer), in their new adventures. Aside from working alongside their arch nemesis, Team Time will do everything to stop the Rittenhouse from taking over the world. The mysterious organization successfully stole the time machine from Flynn (Goran Višnjić) with Emma's (Annie Wersching) help. The trio will find themselves forging an alliance with the master criminal to defeat a common enemy. Even if they do not trust Flynn, they have no choice but to do so.

Rufus, Wyatt and Lucy's time travel is also set to continue. According to spoilers, they will get to meet some of the most important individuals of their time. For instance, they will travel to early 1900s to see Nobel Prize winner, Marie Curie. The physicist/chemist was the first woman to win the award twice, in two different categories. She dedicated her life in studying radioactivity. Curie died in 1934 due to radiation after being exposed to it while working at field hospitals during World War I.

"Timeless" season 2 will air on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.