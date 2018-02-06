'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Lucy Helps Wyatt Form Bonds with Flynn

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Wyatt (Matt Lanter) will have to learn to work alongside his arch nemesis Flynn (Goran Višnjić) in the upcoming season of "Timeless."

According to CarterMatt, one of the storylines to look forward to in the new installment is Wyatt and Flynn setting aside their rivalry to defeat a common enemy. With the Rittenhouse now in possession of the time machine, Wyatt's group and the master criminal must team up and stop them. Flynn will do it to get revenge. He was previously duped by Emma (Annie Wersching) whom he thought was loyal to him. It turned out that she was part of the mysterious organization all along.

Wyatt and Flynn's dynamics in the series has always been antagonistic in nature. The soldier created Team Time to follow the master criminal through different eras and prevent him from changing history. With a third party in the picture, they have no option but to work together. Perhaps, Lucy (Abigail Spencer) can help Wyatt open up to Flynn more. She and the crook once worked together when she helped uncover who murdered his family. Of course, Lucy will have to deal with Flynn's anger first. He still believes that she was working with Emma in his entrapment operation.

Meanwhile, season 2 will be featuring a bunch of interesting characters, including the celebrated Nobel Prize winner, Marie Curie. Wyatt, Lucy and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will be travelling in the past to see her. Curie was a physicist/chemist who dedicated her life to studying radioactivity. She died at the age of 66 due to exposure to radiation while working at field hospitals during World War I. Curie was also the first woman to win the Nobel Prize twice, in two different sciences. Her remains lie in Panthéon in Paris.

"Timeless" season 2 will air on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.