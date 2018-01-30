'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Squad to Meet Famous Nobel Prize Winner

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

The Team Time trio will travel in the past to meet a celebrated Nobel Prize winner in the upcoming season of "Timeless."

NBC has finally released the much-awaited synopsis and air date for the new installment. According to Entertainment Weekly, the second season of the sci-fi series will premiere in March on its new timeslot during Sunday nights. Based on the spoilers, Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) will continue in their quest to prevent the world's destruction.

A new threat will take the place of the master criminal Flynn (Goran Višnjić) who was last seen captured by the enemy. Rittenhouse, the organization who stole the time machine, will stop at nothing to reshape history and take over the world. The scientist-soldier-historian trio will do their best to take the group down. Along the way, they will visit different eras and encounter the likes of Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr, and William Randolph Hearst.

Curie was the first woman ever to win the coveted Nobel Prize. She was also the first person to win it twice and in two different sciences. Curie was known for her work on radioactivity. She died a hero at the age of 66 after suffering from aplastic anemia due to exposure to radiation while working at field hospitals during World War I. Her remains were transferred to the Panthéon in Paris in 1995, where she held the record of being the first woman entombed there on her own merits.

Meanwhile, season 2 is also expected to provide more background on Emma's (Annie Wersching) storyline. After working alongside Flynn as his trusted partner, it was revealed that she was a spy. Emma is part of Rittenhouse and she helped her organization arrest Flynn and steal the time machine. In the new storyline, she and Carol (Susanna Thompson) will go on an important mission to save an American soldier named Nicholas Keynes (to be played by Michael Rady) during the World War I.

"Timeless" season 2 will air on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.