'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Rufus Urges Wyatt To Confess Feelings to Lucy In New Trailer

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will urge his friend Wyatt (Matt Lanter) to act on his feelings for Lucy (Abigail Spencer) in the upcoming season of "Timeless."

NBC has released a new trailer for the series' new installment and in one of the scenes, viewers can see Rufus and Wyatt in a serious conversation about Lucy. The engineer is telling his soldier friend that the latter is obviously in love with the lady. Rufus wants Wyatt to admit to himself, as well as to Lucy, that what he feels in more than friendship. The other must have followed the love advice because later on, there is a shot of Lucy and Wyatt kissing passionately.

Wyatt also has other things in his mind aside from Lucy, of course. He shares with Rufus his suspicions that the enemy has planted an agent in time. With Garcia Flynn (Goran Visnjic) imprisoned, it has been teased that a new threat will emerge. Speculations are rife that the next big bad is World War I soldier Nicholas Keynes (Michael Rady), whom the Rittenhouse would travel back in time to save. Previously, it has been teased that Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson) would come to the rescue of the wounded soldier and prepare him for a huge mission in the future.

Meanwhile, season 2 will see Lucy attempting to make sense of the fact that her own family is part of the organization that her team considers the enemy. When she came home during the last finale to share her adventures with Carol, her mother was not amused. She told Lucy that the Prestons have been one of the foundations of Rittenhouse and the time has come for her to take over. Promo photos released show mother and daughter walking the war-infested streets of France to meet the celebrated physicist/chemist, Marie Curie (to be played by Kim Bubbs)

"Timeless" season 2 will air on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.