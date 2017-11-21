'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Team Time to Visit 1940s Hollywood

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Wyatt (Matt Latner) and the rest of the team will travel to Hollywood circa early 1940s in the next installment of "Timeless."

According to TVLine, one of the storylines of the new season will involve a time travel to the past, where Team Time will get to meet several notable individuals. These will include actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil, as well as media titan William Randolph Hearst and Paramount Pictures boss Barney Balaban. The episode will reportedly be airing in the first half of the season. Many fans are wondering what kind of situation will bring Wyatt and the others to this era.

Previously, it has been teased that season 2 would involve more time adventures for the main characters. One of the recent spoilers indicate that Team Time will follow the Rittenhouse as the organization travels back to World War I. The speculations started when Abigail Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston in the series, posted photos of the show's first table read. She included a shot of the script of the premiere episode.

In the image, the phrase "War to E....." could be read, which fans guessed as "War to End All Wars." The letters WWI are also said to be visible. With the Rittenhouse intent on taking over the world, it will come as no surprise if the group will try to change history by tampering with the outcome of WWI. Carol (Susanna Thompson) already revealed the cult's ultimate dream to Lucy last finale. Team Time is expected to do its best to stop the group from succeeding.

In an interview, Spence said that just like the first one, the upcoming installment would dwell heavily on history.

"It's going to be more of what you loved about season 1 and some really cool shifts," Spencer said. "We're going to go deeper into the history, and Lucy is going to have to deal with the fact that her mom is a super baddie."

NBC has not yet released any updates about "Timeless" season 2, but the show is expected to return in 2018.