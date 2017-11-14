'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Rittenhouse to Change Outcome of World War I?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

The Rittenhouse's first step to take over the world may be to change the outcome of World War I in the next installment of "Timeless."

According to Hidden Remote, new clues on the storyline for the season 2 premiere have surfaced. Abigail Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston in the series, recently uploaded an Instagram story to give her fans an update on the status of the upcoming installment.

Spencer revealed that the cast members have attended the first table read. She also included a shot of the premiere script. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note the words "War to E....." in Spencer's photo. Speculations are rife that the full title is "War to End All Wars." The letters WWI could allegedly be seen in the post as well.

Last finale, the Rittenhouse succeed in stealing the time machine. Carol (Susanna Thompson) informed Lucy that the organization is close to achieving its biggest dream: to change history and take over the world.

It looks like the Rittenhouse will kick-start its quest for dominion by traveling to the early 1900s. The group could very well be planning to alter the outcome of the war that started it all. If this happens, Team Time will, of course, follow, hoping to stop the cult from succeeding with its evil plan.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Lucy will take a more proactive role in the new storyline. It still remains to be seen, though, if she will decide to stick with her friends or lead the Preston family as one of the leaders in the revolution. Spencer said in a recent interview that her character would change a lot and that the viewers could look forward to watching her grow.

"It's going to be more of what you loved about season 1 and some really cool shifts," Spencer said. "We're going to go deeper into the history, and Lucy is going to have to deal with the fact that her mom is a super baddie."

According to her, "Season 1 Lucy, things were happening to her, 'Oh my gosh, time machines! Time travel!' and she was trying to keep it all together. She was a very reactive and strung along character, and I think she's going to be a more proactive character now in making things happen in season 2."

NBC has not yet released any updates about "Timeless" season 2, but the show is expected to return in 2018.