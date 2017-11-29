'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Wyatt's Squad to Travel Back to WWI

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Wyatt (Matt Latner) and the rest of the team are confirmed to visit a turning point in human history in the next installment of "Timeless."

Spoilers for the new installment indicate that one of the time travel stops for the squad will be during World War I. Previously, star Abigail Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston in the series, hinted of the said storyline when she posted photos of the first table read of season 2.

In the images, she included the script of the premiere episode where the phrase "War to E....." was visible. This fueled speculations that Team Time may be going the WWI era to stop the Rittenhouse from its megalomaniac plans to take over the world.

Recent reports confirm this plot when it is announced that actor Michael Rady has been tapped to play a pivotal role in season 2. Rady will recur as Nicholas Keynes, an American soldier in WWI. He is set to meet Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson) who want to save his life after he is badly injured during the battle.

The women will reportedly nurse the soldier in a farmhouse, making sure that he will remain alive to perform whatever evil mission they have for him. Keynes is said to be a formidable character who can change the course of history.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the new storyline will feature an episode of Hollywood circa early 1940s. Team Time will reportedly meet some notable individuals of this era, including actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil. Media titan William Randolph Hearst and Paramount Pictures boss Barney Balaban will also make an appearance. The episode will be part of the first half of the new installment.

NBC has not yet released any updates about "Timeless" season 2, but the show is expected to return in 2018.