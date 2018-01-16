Tom Cruise Spotted Performing His Own Stunts for 'Mission: Impossible 6' in London

Facebook/MissionImpossibleAU A promotional photo of "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation."

Filming for "Mission: Impossible 6" is currently in full swing, and new reports reveal that Tom Cruise recently brought London to a standstill while shooting his scenes for the film. There is no indication yet as to how long the rest of the shoot will last, but it looks like Cruise is far from done with his work on the sequel.

Over the weekend, fans spotted Cruise shooting for "Mission: Impossible 6" in central London, where he engaged in nerve-wracking stunts. In one of the stunts he performed on Jan. 13, fans saw him run across the top of Blackfriars Railway Bridge with a helicopter filming him from above.

The ongoing filming brought the traffic on the Blackfriars Bride to a standstill and some people in the area were not happy with it. The Independent also reported that some of the boats traveling beneath the bridge had to change their course and stay away from the area where the filming was happening at the time.

Cruise was supposed to perform last year the stunts he performed in London over the weekend, but the actor, unfortunately, suffered a major leg injury sometime in 2017 following a wrong jump. He was jumping from building to building that time when he suddenly missed his landing point and ended up hitting a wall instead. Footage of the said incident showed Cruise getting back on his feet after falling, but he appeared to be heavily limping. Later, reports confirmed that the actor had broken his ankle and that the production of the film had to be halted.

Last weekend's shooting was reportedly Cruise's first day back on the set of "Mission: Impossible 6" after his leg injury last year. Bystanders described the actor as being in top shape on Saturday as he actively jumped and ran while performing his own stunts in the film.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is set for release on July 27.