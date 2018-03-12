'Tomb Raider' Remastered Games Coming to Steam Free for Owners of Originals

"Tomb Raider" fans who are still looking to play the first three games had little choice but to run the old games via an emulator, as packaged in Steam. Realtech VR is looking to change all that, though, with their new remasters able to run the games in full High-Definition at 60 frames per second.

Realtech VR is also providing the remastered versions of the "Tomb Raider" games 1 to 3 for free to those who already own them via Steam. The new ports are even more impressive given that they are essentially built on top of the current Steam versions, and the developer is also exploring options for the GOG versions of the games, according to PC Gamer.

YouTube/Realtech VR/Square Enix Featured is a game screenshot of an upcoming re-mastered version of "Tomb Raider 2" for the PC, which originally came out in 1998.

The games have not only been rebuilt with a completely new 3D engine that runs all three "Tomb Raider" titles at 60 frames per second, these remasters will also offer support for OpenVR. All the new 3D post-processing effects can be turned on or off for those who prefer the original experience, and the remasters will add support for Xbox controllers as well.

For now, RealtechVR has finished the remasters for "Tomb Raider 1" and "Tomb Raider 2," and is now working on the third game. That's just in time for the new "Tomb Raider" movie that will be coming to theaters this Friday, Mar. 16, too.

The port developer has also announced that they will be releasing the remastered versions via Steam, and will work with the "Tomb Raider" classic titles on the platform to get the game data.

"The port is relying on Steam because we won't provide game data. Since TR classic is on Steam, we will use the game data from there," the developer explained on Twitter earlier on March 3.

The video below is a preview of the "Tomb Raider 2 Classic Remaster" by Realtech VR, although the port maker has not yet confirmed a release date for all three remasters.