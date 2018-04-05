Top 20 Returning TV Shows Fans Can't Wait to See for Spring and Summer 2018

It's April, and that means it's time for TV networks to start ramping up for the summer. Some of the biggest titles are either premiering or making their return this month, and when it comes to choosing from all the new season premieres this spring, the results of a recent survey of movie reviewers are in.

Here are the results for the new season premieres, for viewers who are looking for the shows that have already won audiences over.

#20: "Call the Midwife" Season 7 on BBC One

BBC "Call the Midwife" on BBC One

The endearing team of midwives at Nonnatus house returned for its 7th season earlier this March 25. Nuns, nurses, and newcomer Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) will have to deal with everything from unwed moms to leprosy.

#19: "Into the Badlands" Season 3

AMC "Into the Badlands" on AMC

More martial arts action will be coming the way of "Into the Badlands" fans as the series returns this April 22 on AMC.

#18: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 4

Netflix "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" on Netflix

The premiere date for Season 4 of the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" may be almost two months away, on May 30, but fans are already voting for the comedy show as early as this month.

#17: "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2

Netflix "Santa Clarita Diet" on Netflix

Season 2 of "Santa Clarita Diet" has been on Netflix since March 23, as the Hammonds are finding it harder to carry on their normal lives now that Sheila (Drew Barrymore) is well into her undead state.

#16: "Quantico" Season 3

ABC "Quantico" on ABC

"Quantico" season 3 will be back on ABC this coming April 26, with more drama among the FBI trainees now that a sleeper terrorist seems to be hiding among them.

#15: "The Expanse" Season 3

SyFy "The Expanse" on SyFy

"The Expanse" is coming back soon on SyFy on Wednesday, April 11, and the show will waste no time diving into the events in the wake of the shocking season 2 finale.

#14: "Code Black" Season 3

CBS "Code Black" on CBS

"Code Black" will return on CBS for its third season on May 2, when country's busiest emergency room will go right back to saving lives.

#13 "New Girl" Season 7

Fox "New Girl" on Fox

"New Girl" is coming back for its seventh and final season this Tuesday, April 10, and the sitcom will skip three years just like what the first episode, called "About Three Years Later," says on the label.

#12: "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 4

AMC/Richard Foreman Jr. "Fear the Walking Dead" on AMC

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 4 will premiere on April 15, with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) crossing over from AMC's main "the Walking Dead" series.

#11: "Elementary" Season 6

CBS "Elementary" on CBS

Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) continues to work with the NYPD in modern day New York as the show returns for its sixth season on April 30, alongside Joan Watson (Lucy Liu).

#10: "Atlanta: Robbin' Season"

FX Networks "Atlanta" on FX

"Atlanta: Robbin' Season," as the second set of the show is called, has already been on FX since March 1. Earn Marks (Donald Glover) works with his cousin to get his music career off the ground in one of the most highly rated shows this season.

#9: "A Series of Unfortunate Events" Season 2

Netflix "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix

Speaking of highly rated shows, "A Series of Unfortunate Events" got a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes for its second season, which just came out on March 30.

#8: "Timeless" Season 2

NBC "Timeless" on NBC

"Timeless" is another top hit among reviewers and critics, as the trio continues their time traveling adventures on the trail of a master criminal. Season 2 premiered on NBC last March 11.

#7: "The Americans" Season 6

FX Networks "The Americans" on FX

"The Americans" is in its sixth season, and it has been airing on FX since March 28. The two KGB spies, who have been trying to blend in 1980s Washington, D.C by posing as an American couple, are somehow still able to maintain cover.

#6: "Legion" Season 2

Fox "Legion" on Fox

"Legion," a collaboration between FX and Marvel, continues to impress. The second season of the superhero series premiered on Tuesday, April 3, and critics laud the show's smart and unique sophomore series.

#5: "Better Call Saul" Season 4

AMC "Better Call Saul" on AMC

"Better Call Saul," which originally started as a spin-off prequel of "Breaking Bad," has grown into its own as Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) continues to grow into the sleazy but strangely dependable lawyer of the hit series.

#4: "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 2

Hulu "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu

Award-winning Hulu series returns for its second season this April 25, as Offred (Elisabeth Moss) deals with her pregnancy and struggles to give her child a future free from the horrors of Gilead.

#3: "Roseanne" Season 10

ABC "Roseanne (2018)" on ABC

"Rosanne" could well be unrecognizable when it returned on ABC on March 27, almost 20 years after it first had a series finale. Even so, the network could be hoping that a political Roseanne Barr will be a hit; at number 3, ABC may be on to something here.

#2: "Marvel's Jessica Jones" Season 2

Netflix "Marvel's Jessica Jones" on Netflix

The second season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" is taking its foot off the pedal, as the show's writers opt for a slower pace to focus more on a character act for the superhero.

#1: "Westworld" Season 2

This unique sci-fi drama blends old western themes with sci-fi, and it works. Season 2 of "Westworld" comes back to HBO on April 22.