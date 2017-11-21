'True Detective' Season 3 News: Carmen Ejogo Lands Role in HBO Anthology Drama

(Photo: Facebook/TrueDetective) Featured is a promotional image for "True Detective" on HBO.

"True Detective" has found its leading lady for season 3.

Carmen Ejogo will be starring opposite Mahershala Ali on the HBO drama's next installment, according to reports. The actress will take on the role of Amelia Reardon, a schoolteacher. She plays a major part in the story due to her connection to two missing kids in 1980. Ali, on the other hand, will portray the lead role of Northwest Arkansas police detective Wayne Hays.

Season 3 will explore a macabre crime that happened in the middle of the Ozarks. It will also focus on a mystery that has deepened over decades and takes place in three separate time frames. Further details about the show are still being kept under wraps.

Ejogo is best known for playing Coretta Scott King in Ava DuVernay's "Selma" and the 2016 film "Born to Be Blue." Her next project is Dan Gilroy's "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," in which she stars opposite Denzel Washington. The 44-year-old is currently a cast member on another anthology drama, Starz's "The Girlfriend Experience" season 2.

Her other notable films include "Alien: Covenant," "It Comes at Night" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald."

After the announcement of Ejogo's casting, Cinemablend points out that "True Detective" may not be in the same place where many were thinking it was headed a year ago. It was initially believed that the season 1 cast will return to bring back the series to form. With a stellar cast lineup for season 3, it seems that there is no need to bring the original cast back anytime soon.

"All I'll tell you is I'm very, very impressed and excited about what I've read," HBO boss Casey Bloys previously said about the show's season 3. "I don't want to give away the storyline, but I think they're terrific."

The third season of "True Detective" is expected to premiere sometime around 2018 or 2019 on HBO.