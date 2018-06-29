Trump and Putin to Hold July 16 Summit in Helsinki

U.S President Donald Trump will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as both the White House and Moscow announced on Thursday, June 28. The meeting will be held on July 16 in Helsinki and is now considered a very high profile step in smoothing over relations between the two countries.

Trump has continued to hold vastly different opinions on Russia, as the President once again took to social media to hit back at the country and its possible role in the past elections.

Wikimedia Commons/www.kremlin.ru Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meet at the 2017 G-20 Hamburg Summit

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn't Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn't Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!" Trump vented on Twitter on Thursday.

At the same time, Trump has also pursued warmer relations with Russia, as well as China. The President has said that getting along with them can only be "a very good thing."

"It's good for the world, it's good for us, it's good for everybody," he emphasized, as quoted by The Guardian.

This upcoming high profile summit in Helsinki will only be the third time that the two Presidents of their respective countries would meet in the same room. The announcement, notably enough, was made at the same time by both U.S. and Russian governments in a seeming show of coordination.

The first meeting between Trump and Putin was back in 2017, during the G7 summit in Hamburg that saw the two leaders having a dinner chat alone with only a Russian translator standing by. The second time the two Presidents met was last year in November when the two attended a leaders' summit in Vietnam.

For this summit, one talking point would be "relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," as stated by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders via the Washington Post.