Trump: North Korea Is 'No Longer a Nuclear Threat'

After returning from the historic meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, Trump took to social media to assure followers that the rogue regime is "no longer a Nuclear Threat." This claim will have to be verified to prove that North Korea has dismantled its nuclear ambitions, but for now, Trump looks to be positive of a job well done.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," Trump posted on Twitter on Wednesday, June 13, a day after the summit between their two countries.

(Photo: Twitter.com / @POTUS) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) on June 12, 2018, shake hands during their widely anticipated summit in Singapore.

"Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!" he added.

In case that followers missed the dig at the previous administration, Trump has a quick follow-up message on social media after that. In his next tweet, Trump claimed that before he took the oath, it was the assumption that the start of a war between the U.S. and North Korea was just a matter of time.

"President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight!" he posted again right after.

As for Kim Jong-Un, the meeting resulted to an end to "extreme hostile relations," according to a statement via North Korea's state-run news agency via The Washington Post. Pyongyang also outlined what would be the start of a long process, to be taken "step-by-step and simultaneous," to bring peace to and the eventual "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Wikimedia Commons / Twitter / Dan Scavino Jr. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 during a historic summit in Singapore to recover and repatriate the remains of the U.S. military personnel that were presumed dead from the Korean War.

These may be slightly different takes from the two leaders after the summit, but there have been some concrete agreements as well. Both sides have confirmed that the U.S. has agreed to put a stop to military exercises with South Korea, an agreement that Trump likely referred to in yet another tweet.

"We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are!" he posted on the same day as his other North Korea updates.

There is also the agreement between both sides to continue looking for and repatriating U.S. military remains from the Korean War, which raged from 1950 to 1953.

The return of the remains of U.S. soldiers was a request from U.S. military veterans for president Trump to bring up as a topic of priority in the summit. During that war, around 7,800 U.S. military personnel did not return home and were presumed missing-in-action.

Out of these, around 5,300 of them were lost in North Korea and presumed dead, and so far, just 229 remains have been recovered.