Trump releases MLK Day proclamation after criticism for delayed response

President Donald Trump released a proclamation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in honor of the slain civil rights activist, after being criticized by groups like the NAACP for not issuing a more timely statement.

The proclamation, issued Monday, stated that the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. “paved the way to the full realization of the American promise” through his “commitment to justice.”

“Dr. King pioneered a movement that would go on to triumphantly reaffirm our national conviction that every man, woman, and child is endowed by their Creator with rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” stated the proclamation.

“As President, I am steadfastly committed to ensuring that our country will always be guided by the same principles that Dr. King defended throughout his life and to upholding the timeless truth that our rights are not granted by government but endowed by Almighty God.”

The proclamation touted the Trump administration's move to declassify documents related to the King assassination, a move that garnered criticism from some members of the King family.

The proclamation comes later than usual for such statements, according to The Hill, which noted that past administrations — including the first Trump administration — typically issued MLK Day proclamations days in advance of the observance.

The early omission of the statement drew criticism from African American rights leaders.

“Donald Trump has zero interest in uniting this country or recognizing its history and diversity," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement, according to USA Today.

"Instead, he wants to pit us against each other so that we don’t pay attention to the fact that his net worth has more than doubled while families lose their health care and access to essential services."

J.D. Wolf of the progressive news site MeidasTouch Network wrote about the initial omission of a proclamation for the MLK Day holiday, claiming that Trump was the first president since the holiday was first observed not to have a proclamation issued. He claimed the move aligns with a "broader pattern from Trump and his administration that has deemphasized or rolled back federal recognition of civil rights observances."

“Taken together, the absence of an MLK Day proclamation, after four decades of uninterrupted presidential recognition, represents not just a symbolic omission, but a calculated choice, a clear political statement that MLK and his fight for equality and justice and his opposition to white supremacy and bigotry have no place in Trump’s current MAGA movement," Wolf argued.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every January, which is around the anniversary of the Jan. 15, 1929, birthday of the famed civil rights movement leader.

The observance became a federal holiday when President Ronald Reagan signed a bipartisan-supported measure into law in 1983, with the first official celebration taking place in 1986.

Recently, the Trump administration drew criticism when it removed MLK Day, Juneteenth, and National Public Lands Day from the list of days on which people could access national parks for free.

In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a rumored 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, announced that public parks in his state would remain free on the holiday.