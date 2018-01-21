'Valkyria Chronicles 4' News: Vehicles and Tanks Detailed

(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" announcement trailer.

New details have been revealed "Valkyria Chronicles 4" courtesy of the latest issue of the Famitsu magazine.

First is Hafen, the Squad E tank, which is operated by Claude and Miles. This would allow players to fare better in the battlefield to withstand gunfire although the blue exhaust at the back of the tank is the weakest spot of it that needs protection.

The three types of "Valkyria Chronicles 4" tanks are, per the magazine scans picked up by Siliconera:

Armor-piercing shell: Goes in a straight line, and pierces through armored vehicles like enemy tanks High-explosive shell: This is an anti-personnel shell that is arced and explodes to cause a range of damage Machine gun: Can be used during Enemy Phase to gun down enemies in range. Also serves as a close range option for taking down infantry

Another vehicle players will get to use in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" is the Squad E's Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) called Cactus driven by Dan Bentley.

APCs can carry several soldiers out to the frontlines swiftly, but lack the thick armor of tanks. Players need to be careful not to take heavy gunfire, lest the APC gets destroyed, with the soldiers becoming unusable for a while.

As to how weapons development works in "Valkyria Chronicles 4," Squad E can upgrade their weapons, armor and tanks over at the R and D facility.

Upgrading equipment for soldiers will mean upgrading everything character in that class, which means they can raise the overall level of the troops when done right.

As for tanks, there are plenty of optional parts, but only so many can be used at once as they fill up a grid (with stronger parts taking up more space), so it should be changed to fit the mission. There is also a spot to place a sticker on the Hafen, and the stickers have various stat increasing effects as well.

Players in Japan can pick up "Valkyria Chronicles 4" on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on March 21 and then on the Nintendo Switch in summer. Gamers in the west can get it in both platforms in addition to the Xbox One sometime this year.