'Valkyria Chronicles 4' Release Date, Update: Descriptions on Setting, New Characters Revealed

(Photo: Sega) A screenshot from the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" announcement trailer.

SEGA has provided exciting new details on the world that gamers will explore and the characters they will meet in "Valkyria Chronicles 4."

The game is set in fictional continent of Europa, which is basically the "entire western region of the largest continent in the northern hemisphere."

This "Valkyria Chronicles 4" setting has seen countless battles for both supremacy and unification. In 1800s, it was divided into east and west. These two parties, as detailed by SEGA via Gematsu are:

The allied nation called the "Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance," which governs the country with an emperor at its center, and the federation of republic states known as the "Atlantic Federation," which abolished Imperial rule. Eventually, both powers fought over the mineral resource known as "Ragnite."

By 1935, things took a turn for the worse with the Imperial army violating the non-aggression treaty to attack the Federation, marking the beginning of the "the greatest war in history" dubbed the "Second Europan War."

In "Valkyria Chronicles 4," the Federation army, led by Claude Wallace, is not doing any good three months into the war as the Imperial army continues to trounce them every single time, thanks to their "overwhelming resources."

This resulted in the camp devising a "large-scale strategy" known as the "Operation Northern Cross," which involves raiding the empire's capital city to decrease their manpower.

Two of the characters gamers will see in action in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" are division officers Kai Schulen (voiced by Maaya Sakamoto) and Raz (voiced by Kazuya Nakai), who is also an Assault soldier.

Both "Valkyria Chronicles 4" characters are from the Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad E.

The official description for Raz reads:

His rank is sergeant. He is aggressive and quick to get into fights, and talks with a rough tone. He tends to misunderstand due to his clumsy personality, but he is extremely caring of his friends.

Here is the official description for Kai:

She is a sniper master sergeant. She is Claude, Raz, and Riley's childhood friend, and is usually silent and blunt. With the nickname "One Shot Killer," she is a prodigy sharpshooter whose eyes conceal a strong purpose.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" will be released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on March 21, 2018 in Japan with a Nintendo Switch launch in the country set for summer. The PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions for the west are currently only dated 2018.