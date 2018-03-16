'Vanderpump Rules' Cast News: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Spark Engagement Rumors

Facebook/VanderpumpRules Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spark engagement rumors.

Rumors have spread that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright of "Vanderpump Rules" have gotten engaged.

The rumor mill that Jax and Brittany are engaged began when they made their appearance on the red carpet of the Media Temple South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Bash in Austin, Texas last Tuesday.

Brittany appeared on the red carpet wearing a big ring on her commitment finger. When she and Jax were asked by DailyMail TV about tying the knot, they eluded the topic completely.

"We're having a good time. We're not going to say anything right now," Jax answered. Meanwhile, Brittany teased a little about the jewelry around her finger.

"I just love this ring," said Brittany. But later on, the two gave in and said that they might get married "eventually."

The lovebirds also said that their relationship is stronger now than before, after going through a lot of bumps in the road. Jax added that it's normal for couples to go through hardships every now and then.

"Every relationship has its ups and downs. We're not perfect, we're just like everyone else," Jax said.

"Right now, everything couldn't be better," the "Vanderpump Rules" star added.

One of the hardships that the couple have gone through is when Jax cheated on Brittany, which was revealed on the current season of "Vanderpump Rules."

Brittany's closest friends tried to convince her to leave Jax. But Brittany chose to forgive and take Jax back. One of those friends is Scheana Shay, who even introduced Brittany to someone so she could move on from Jax.

But according to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Scheana might have wanted revenge on Jax for his comments on her past relationship rather than wanting Brittany to actually move on from the reality star.

Fortunately for Jax, Scheana's move didn't have much impact on Brittany as she still chose to stay with him.