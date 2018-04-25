'Venom' Trailer: Another Way to Pronounce 'Symbiote' and 4 Other Things We Learned

Facebook/VenomMovie A promotional banner for "Venom"

Fans were worried that the "Venom" movie will be more Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and less of his titular alter ego after the first trailer, but the second look they got for the film doused these fears.

The brand new trailer treated the audience with their first look at the anti-hero, and it did not disappoint. Comic book fans are gushing about how accurately it recreates the grotesque and terrifying comic book counterpart of the character.

Venom towered on one very unfortunate dude, with his large white eyes, a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth and a serpentine tongue. The way the black symbiote closed around Eddie and uttered the iconic "We are Venom" line was the cherry on top.

While the big reveal was rightfully the highlight of the "Venom" trailer, there's still so much to chomp on from what was shown.

1. The villain

It was obvious in the first "Venom" trailer already, but in this new one, Riz Ahmed's character is confirmed to be Carlton Drake, the boss of Life Foundation who experiments on people with the symbiotes.

YouTube/SonyPictures A screenshot of Riz Ahmed as Carlton Drake from the "Venom" trailer

2. "Sym-BYE-ote"

YouTube/SonyPictures A screenshot from the "Venom" trailer

Speaking of symbiotes, the second most talked about moment in the new "Venom" trailer is how the word was pronounced in it.

Merriam Webster said that there was a surge in search volume for the pronunciation of the word — up 35,700 percent to be exact — after the trailer dropped.

The movie, or at least the woman who can be heard saying the word in the clip, got it wrong, according to a majority of people on the internet who think it should be pronounced "sym-bee-ote."

It was pronounced that way in the nineties "Spider-Man" cartoon, although Merriam Webster says "sym-bye-ote" is accepted, too.

Things I learned from the new Venom trailer: I've been mispronouncing symbiote my entire life.



Things I learned after watching the Venom trailer: Actually, no, I've been saying it correctly.



It's been a roller coaster of a morning. — Walt Williams (@waltdwilliams) April 24, 2018

Sorry, couldn't finish the #Venom trailer because Jenny Slate's pronunciation of symbiote as "Sim-Bye-Oat" is apparently my personal hell. — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) April 24, 2018

So venom itself looks cool in this trailer but I am shook by how they are pronouncing the word “symbiote” in this movie https://t.co/0UF5aMIbnw — Barrett Courtney (@SadBoyBarrett) April 24, 2018

3. Venom's abilities

YouTube/SonyPictures

When Eddie first starts to learn about his alter-ego, he was being confronted by underlings of Drake's. These scenes give a sense of what he can do as Venom.

Charlie Schneider of Emergency Awesome believes that the tendrils, which fans saw him use in the trailer first to deal with the Life Foundation bad guys and later to bring himself back to the airborne motorcycle before it landed on the road again, can help him swing from one place to another the way Spider-Man does with his webbing.

Although, it is unlikely that they will do that since so as to set these characters apart. The movie relies more on the violent tendencies of Venom.

4. "We are Venom"

YouTube/SonyPictures

This line itself proves that fans will get to see so much of Eddie's alter ego in action.

While the trailer shows Eddie trying to resist the symbiote, the two will soon find common ground. The symbiote needs a host to survive while Eddie is adamant about exposing Life Foundation for what it really is.

For this, the two will likely strike a deal in that the symbiote will give Eddie the power he needs bring Drake down and save his loved ones so long as he lets him be his host.

The epic "We are Venom" moment simply meant the two have agreed to fuse together and co-exist.

5. More symbiotes