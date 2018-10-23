'We Lost a Holy Hero, a Prophet': 6 Christian Pastors, Authors React to Eugene Peterson's Death

(Screenshot: YouTube/Navpress) A look on the life of author Eugene Peterson in a video published on August 30, 2016. Christian pastors and authors have hailed the immense influence The Message Bible author Eugene Peterson had in their lives following his passing. Peterson, who wrote 35 books, died at the age of 85. "Among his final words were, 'Let's go.' And his joy: my, oh my; the man remained joyful right up to his blessed end, smiling frequently," his family said in a statement. Pastors and authors have looked back at Peterson's accomplishments and the life he lived, describing him as a "holy hero," and even a "prophet." Here are six reactions to Peterson's death from pastors, authors and Christian group leaders.

1. Winn Collier Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/EerdmansPublishing) Winn Collier, pastor of All Souls in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a November 14, 2017 video. Winn Collier, pastor of All Souls in Charlottesville, Virginia, who is writing Peterson's biography, said he first discovered The Message when he was a child, and grew to know the author personally. "I can tell you, with the clearest conviction: the Eugene Peterson we've all seen in public is the Eugene Peterson you find behind closed doors. "Eugene was wildly generous, profoundly humble. Have you met a man in whom there was no guile? Who did not play the power games we assume must be played? Have you encountered a man who believed so much in kindness that he would not betray it, even if it meant being taken advantage of or being misunderstood? I have. Eugene loved his God with every fiber of his being. He prayed and laughed and even cussed a little," he wrote on his website. "I do not write this glowing homage because he was a faultless man without failings or shortcomings. Eugene wrestled with temptations, and in his private writings, he demonstrated a relentless grappling with his humanness. For a man who insisted on honoring what it means to be human in God's image, it would be disgraceful for me to caricature Eugene as anything other than human," Collier added. "And yet he was also holy. He loved the Father, Son, and Spirit. He loved his family like mad. He loved his friends."

2. Brian Zahnd Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/The Meeting House) Brian Zahnd, author, founder and lead pastor of Word of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri, in an October 23, 2017. Brian Zahnd, author, founder and lead pastor of Word of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri, wrote on Twitter that he has "many thoughts" about Peterson's passing. "I knew him. He encouraged me in my writing. And he was my role model for doing the work of a pastor in the impossible modern American context," he noted. "His legacy is incalculable." Replying to a follow-up post describing the doorways that Peterson opened to the Christian tradition, Zahnd wrote: "Yes. For so many."

3. Pete Greig Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/Seebed) Pete Greig, a pastor, author, and founder of the 24-7 Prayer movement, in an October 4, 2016 video. Pete Greig, a pastor, author, and founder of the 24-7 Prayer movement, also spoke of the great impact Peterson had on his life. "Many emotions as the news reaches me: Eugene Peterson went to be with his Savior today. Impossible to articulate the depth of his influence upon my life. The man who taught me how to live well, and how to pastor with integrity, has shown us all how to die well..." Greig tweeted. "Among his final words were, 'Let's go.' And his joy: my, oh my; the man remained joyful right up to his blessed end, smiling frequently," he added. "In such moments it's best for all mortal flesh to keep silence. But if you have to say something say this: 'Holy, Holy, Holy.'" Greig linked to what he described as "one of the most thoughtful tributes" about Peterson in the form of a 2016 video profile directed by Greg Fromholz, available on YouTube.



4. Daniel Grothe Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/Fellowship of the Rockies Pueblo, CO) Daniel Grothe, Associate Senior pastor of New Life Colorado and Lead Pastor of New Life Friday Night, in an August 26, 2018 video. Daniel Grothe, associate senior pastor of New Life Colorado and lead pastor of New Life Friday Night, wrote about Peterson's passing on his website. "For my whole life, I have been told that Heaven rejoices in moments like this. I believe that with all my heart. But today I'm sad." "Sad for Jan, who has now said goodbye to her best friend and lover of over 60 years; sad for their three kids, who mourn the passing of the father they have spent their lives loving," he continued, referring to the late author's wife. "On a personal level, I'm sad because I can't pick up the phone anymore and call him for advice and prayer, because I can't share another meal with him on their back deck, or take another dip with him in Flathead Lake." Grothe added that the church in America has lost a "holy hero, a living witness, someone worth emulating, who can say with authority, 'Follow me as I follow Christ.'" "Eugene is one of the last of a generation of saints who had the courage to go slowly, who had the faith to live in obscurity. We have forgotten that it takes great faith to be small. Moses lived in wilderness-obscurity for 40 years before leading the people out of Egypt. David lived in wilderness-anonymity before becoming king. Jesus Himself lived the first 30 years of his earthly sojourn in quietude. As for Eugene, he spent 29 years tending a flock of saints in Bel Air, Maryland, before the world knew about him," he continued. "It wasn't until the publishing of The Message that he became known, which means that it only took Eugene Peterson 65 years to become an 'overnight success.'" Grothe wrote that "Eugene has entered his rest and though I'm sad, I'm not just sad." "I'm also hopeful because I see pastors — in small churches and large churches alike — taking Eugene's work seriously," he said, going on to describe how pastors are taking heed of his lessons.

5. Jonathan Martin Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/The Father's House) Christian pastor and author Jonathan Martin, behind the "Son of a Preacher Man" podcast, in a June 7, 2016 video. Christian pastor and author Jonathan Martin, behind the "Son of a Preacher Man" podcast, admitted that he didn't really know Peterson personally. "Yet the news of his passing hits me hard today, in the way that would seem to be only reserved for losing a grandparent. I'm one of the many who have been discipled by Peterson from afar. I've loved all of his books & sermons," Martin posted on Twitter. "What little I know about being a pastor(& it is little), I learned from him. What he did w/The Message was not one of many attempts to make Scripture more accessible by putting it in contemporary vernacular — rather, it's a work of towering, singular, monumental genius," he added. "Anybody who has ever studied a text in depth from it knows that, page after page and turn after turn, he didn't just make Scripture more readable — he got at things, actually in the text, that no other English translation got right," he continued. Martin suggested that the world may never witness another figure with such scholarly precision, a poet's soul, and command of different languages. "Yet ultimately what seemed to set Peterson apart was not his brilliance, but this other quality...you snap your fingers & try to remember; there's surely a word for it but not one you use often — what is that thing, exactly? Oh, yes...HOLINESS," he wrote. "He was a holy man, very much of the earth, but not from around here. That otherworldly tenderness seemed to infuse everything he ever said or wrote. But in his profound gentleness — there was a wildness, too." "I think that's why I always loved his work on the prophets more than anything else in The Message — it was clear that he didn't just translate their words, but was the sort of man who went to the far places that prophets went to, in order to get the word." Martin added that the world needs "men and women with prophetic tenderness, that softness of spirit, who also have that fierceness, that fire in their eyes." "Today, there are only tears in my own. We lost a prophet," he concluded.

6. Russell Moore Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary) Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, preaches in November 2017. Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, wrote on The Gospel Coalition that Peterson had many things to say to pastors and to Christians. "But, really, he was just pointing our imaginations away from ourselves and toward awe and wonder — in the Bible, in the universe, in the local congregation, but all of it really pointed to awe in the presence of the One who holds it all together, a Jesus who loves us and is, in ways we can't adequately piece together now, calling us homeward," he wrote. "Christ plays in ten thousand places, so Peterson tried to preach and write in ten thousand ways. He played as he worked, with the joy of a Christ-soaked imagination," he added. Moore, an author himself, suggested that one sermon could be used to illustrate Peterson's work, namely: "'Here he is! God's Passover Lamb! He forgives the sins of the world! This is the man I've been talking about' (John 1:29, The Message)." "The exclamation points weren't in the original Greek, of course. That was Peterson's imagination at work and at play. The punctuation was there to point us to what was there in the words of John: awe in the presence of Jesus," he continued. "Eugene Peterson can see Jesus now. And he no doubt realizes how temporal and fragmentary his awe was in light of what he experiences now. He leaves behind the people to whom he preached and taught and loved. And he leaves to those of us who never knew him personally the example of a long obedience in the same direction and a pile of books. But with all of that he left us one sermon. How we needed it, and how we need it still."