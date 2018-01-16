'Westworld' Season 2 Plot News & Updates: James Marsden Says Expect Bigger Story, Cast

There are a few months to go before the premiere of "Westworld" season 2. Star James Marsden, who plays the android Teddy in the show, shares that things will be bigger this upcoming season.

Facebook/WestworldHBO James Marsden and the cast of "Westworld" will return to the small screen in the spring.

Marsden told Entertainment Weekly that viewers would not be disappointed with "Westworld" season 2. There would be so many areas to cover as the new season expands.

"The themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree," Marsden said. "There's a bigger cast, we're shooting sometimes three units at once, whereas the first season it was always just one unit so the scope of the whole thing has definitely grown."

Marsden's comments about the show being bigger might also be alluding to the existence of a Samurai World in "Westworld" season 2. The cast had a recent addition to actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who confirmed to TV Guide that he would play the character of a swordsman named Musashi.

How Sanada's character and his different world will interact with the western theme park remains to be seen. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy did speak to TV Line to acknowledge that the theme park has multi-layers, which they will explore in season 2.

"Westworld" is based on a 1973 book that Michael Crichton wrote about a technologically advanced theme park filled with androids. People visit the expensive amusement park to play out their fantasies without any consequences. Only, the androids begin behaving peculiarly and show signs of awareness and consciousness.

HBO announced that "Westworld" season 2 would premiere in the spring. The network, however, has not yet confirmed a specific air date. The show stars Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Anthony Hopkins (Dr. Robert Ford), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Jimmi Simpson (William) and Ben Barns (Logan).

"Westworld" first launched with 10 episodes on HBO in the fall of 2016.